Port deal: lifting the lid on commitments and compensation

Hastings Funds Management was the lead partner in the PON consortium. In December 2012, Hastings was one of seven bidders to lodge "indicative" bids with Treasury for the Port Botany and Port Kembla leases. These bids were judged to be too low. Hastings then proposed to substantially increase its bid if the Treasurer would agree to pay for the number of containers handled at the Port of Newcastle above a cap. The treasurer agreed, but also offered the deal to the other bidders. One of these was IFM Investors.