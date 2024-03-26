Motor sport resort represents right track for Lake Macquarie

As has been the case for Black Rock, it has been a long and sometimes challenging road to get to where we are today. Mining ceased on that site in 1971. Now, 53 years later, a new use is finally coming to fruition. The Hunter can't afford for other mine sites to lie dormant for decades, then take another eight years for proposals to be approved. We must learn from this pioneering case study to ensure we continue to harness suitable land for its best future use. We're continuing to work with the Institute of Regional Futures to provide evidence-based information that helps us on that path.