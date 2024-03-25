Planning panel delays call on Iris project, calls for new view assessments

The planning panel assessing Iris Capital's latest Hunter Street Mall redevelopment proposal has deferred a decision on the project until the developer provides more information on view impacts.
The Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel postponed making a decision after concerned residents, the Newcastle Club, Anglican Dean Katherine Bowyer and National Trust Hunter chair Mark Metrikas addressed a public feedback session on March 11.
The panel is assessing Iris's development application to modify a 2018 concept approval for the EastEnd apartment complex as it relates to buildings between Newcomen and Thorn streets.
Newcastle council has expressed support for Iris's new plan, which adds height to several apartment blocks in return for moving buildings to create a public square between Market Street and King Street.
Those opposing the changes say the new plans obstruct views to and from key buildings on The Hill, including Christ Church Cathedral, the Newcastle Club and existing apartment buildings.
The planning panel said in an online "record of deferral" that Iris needed to provide within four weeks "further consideration of the visual impact assessment modelling which details, clarifies and compares the cumulative impact of the proposed changes to the building height".
The panel said the more detailed modelling would need to assess view losses at the club and the Segenhoe and Herald apartment buildings and confirm "all view loss of impacted properties if the modification was to be approved compared with the already approved concept plan".
It also would need to explain view impacts, both "positive and negative", of any future development on the site of the now-demolished council car park in King Street and assess the "loss of significant public views from Hunter Street, Morgan Street, Laing Street, Market Street, waterfront, Hilltop Park to harbour, Nobbys and cathedral as raised by submitters in the public briefing".
Dean Bowyer said early this month that the new plans would leave only a "sliver" of a view of Christ Church Cathedral.
She and Mr Metrikas said the new plans would have a worse impact on views to the cathedral than the 2018 concept approval.
But council corporate services executive director and chief financial officer David Clarke said the existing concept plan allowed Iris to place a residential building between the harbour and cathedral, "killing off the iconic view corridor".
The planning panel also has asked City of Newcastle to report back with updated assessments of views and car parking requirements in light of the demolished parking garage.
