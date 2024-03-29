Swietelsky Rail Australia were the true champions of the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards, taking out Best WHS Health and Wellbeing (SME) as well as being awarded the prestigious 'Gold' Safety Helmet in the WHS Business of the Year category.
The 2024 Awards revealed the outstanding winners across 12 categories, once again putting safety at the forefront in the Hunter region.
Businesses and individuals from across the Hunter were crowned champions for demonstrating positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace.
This year's Hunter Safety Awards took centre stage on Friday, March 15, where over 300 passionate individuals came together to create an atmosphere that was dedicated to championing safety, innovation, and WHS.
Founder of the Awards, Sarah-Jane Dunford expressed how amazing it was to bring together diverse minds and organisations who were all dedicated to shaping the future of work health and safety in the Hunter region.
"At this year's awards we recognised not only achievements, but a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of safety and fostering innovation. The Hunter region is a hub of excellence in safety, and this event serves as a dynamic platform to honour those who lead the charge in redefining standards," Sarah-Jane said. "It wasn't just an award ceremony, it was a testament to the unwavering dedication that is moving us toward a safer, more innovative future."
Now in its eighth year, the Awards recognised businesses and individuals across 12 different categories of health and safety.
Managing Director of Swietelsky Rail Australia, Anne Modderno, couldn't believe they managed to take home not only one, but two awards for their first time as finalists at the Hunter Safety Awards.
"We pride ourselves on creating a workplace that is diverse, as well as an environment where all staff feel safe and supported. So, for that to be recognised on a level like this is incredible," Anne said.
"Being safety-focused is one thing but celebrating it with so many likeminded individuals and other amazing Hunter businesses has just been outstanding and we looking forward to doing it all over again next year."
WHS Champion of the Year for 2024 was Paul Olive, the Safety Manager at PLUS ES. His mantra is 'safety is managing risk through relationships.'
This mantra resonated with judges, as well as the fact his own team nominated him for this honour saying that he is more than a manager, he's a true leader.
"I am honoured to have not only even been nominated for this award, but to win as well is very overwhelming," he said. "Safety truly is a team effort, so this award is for the whole team at PLUS ES who are safety oriented each day they go to work."
Newcastle Airport continued their commitment to WHS with 2024 being the second year running they've been recognised. This year for Best WHS Health and Wellbeing Program (Large Organisation).
Fenech Demolition's efforts to create and maintain a safe working environment were recognised by victory in the Best Improvement (Small to Medium Enterprise SME) category at this year's Hunter Safety Awards.
The win validates the team's commitment to safety within its daily operations.
"It boosts morale and helps foster a culture of safety ownership among team members," owner and director Julian Fenech said.
"Knowing that their hard work and dedication to safety have been acknowledged externally further empowers them to uphold and even enhance safety protocols within our organisation."
Winning the award also enhances Fenech Demolition's reputation as a responsible and safety-conscious company within the demolition industry.
The company specialises in demolition, asbestos removal, site rehabilitation and illegal waste removal and works with various government organisations - schools, councils, National Parks and Wildlife etc.
"Success leads to increased trust and credibility among clients, and stakeholders, potentially opening up new opportunities for collaboration and business growth," Julian said.
"Overall, the award recognition not only validates our current efforts but also serves as a catalyst for continuous improvement and operational excellence."
The Fenech Demolition team have many years of experience within the construction industry and are all aware of the dangers of working in high risk work environment such as demolition.
"Our team is safety conscious and do their best everyday together to get the job done safely so that everyone can return home safely to their family," Julian said.
"We ensure that when we work together we go home together."
Julian offered thanks to the Fenech team for being diligent in their commitment to safety and for the WHS team in helping Fenech Demolition to achieve the win.
"I would also like to thank Sarah-Jane Dunford, the founder of the Hunter Safety Awards, for putting the Awards together," he said.
Mines Rescue has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to work health and safety (WHS) by winning the Best WHS Training Program award at the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards.
At the heart of their win is Mines Rescue's Generic Underground Induction course, a comprehensive training initiative designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the NSW underground coal mining sector. This course not only provides essential technical training but also places a strong emphasis on WHS practices, ensuring that workers are well-prepared to navigate the inherent risks of their environment.
The focus on safety awareness and prevention is ingrained in Mines Rescue's training ethos, reflecting their overarching purpose: to protect. By instilling a culture of safety consciousness and providing practical tools for risk mitigation, Mines Rescue plays a vital role in helping to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of workers in the underground coal mining industry.
While Mines Rescue was founded to provide an emergency response capability for the NSW coal industry, their focus today extends beyond rescue to provide specialist industry training that is not limited to coal mining.
"Mines Rescue was established following the Bellbird mine disaster of 1923 which today remains the worst mining disaster in the Hunter region," Lachlan Grant, Mines Rescue State Operations Manager, said. "Mines Rescue's primary focus at that time was to establish rescue stations and provide brigade personnel and equipment in the event of an emergency."
Changes in legislation, increased regulatory oversight and a higher safety focus has reduced the occurrence of mining disasters requiring response. As a result, Mines Rescue has evolved from a responsive to a highly proactive service offering.
"In addition to specialty mining training such as inductions and refresher training, we also offer a range of safety training courses that are applicable to many industries, such as first aid, working at heights, confined space, risk management and more," he said.
Mines Rescue trainers and assessors are nationally-accredited and have decades of specialisation and technical experience in mining operations, management and emergency preparedness. This means they genuinely understand the challenges of the mining industry and the importance of working safely.
Training occurs in purpose-built facilities with real equipment to simulate real-world scenarios. This includes the capacity to combat actual fires whenever feasible and utilise genuine breathing apparatus. Virtual reality technology is also employed to familiarise students with safety hazards within a secure environment.
"Safety doesn't simply happen by chance," Lachlan said. "It is the result of numerous contributing factors and people across our industry working together.
"This award is a testament to Mines Rescue's ongoing efforts to prioritise safety in the workplace and uphold the highest standards of WHS across the industry."
Managing director Anne Modderno says Swietelsky Rail Australia's success at this year Hunter Safety Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of her team, who go above and beyond to keep everybody safe.
Swietelsky Rail Australia enjoyed a night out at the gala presentation ceremony held March 15 at NEX, winning recognition first for Best Health and Wellbeing (SME) and then taking out the major WHS Business of the Year award.
"The team has worked exceptionally hard this past year to create a culture where our team feel safe, supported and included," Anne said.
"Safety is more than a toolbox talk in the morning, it is more than just being physically safe at work.
"Safety is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, both on the track and off the track.
"And in particular, our safety focus is to provide an approach to prevent accidents and incidents from occurring - both physical and mental."
Swietelsky Rail Australia (SRA) provides specialised track maintenance including Ballast Cleaning, Rail & Civil Maintenance, Resurfacing and Flash Butt Welding.
Based in the Hunter Valley, NSW, the team works up and down the East Coast of Australia, and across the country.
"Our win of the Best Health and Wellbeing (SME) award was due to the strength and clear outcomes from the implementation of the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program within our business," Anne said.
"The program is an ongoing part of our wellbeing focus internally and was implemented as a proactive approach to providing support for our team.
"The CHECK5 Wellbeing Program is all about identifying areas of improvement before they become a problem."
Anne says the award win and implementation of the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program wouldn't have been possible without the assistance of the program's founder, Dean Noonan.
She also paid tribute to HR Manager, Tahnee Sumner who has been essential to successfully implementing the program.
"But overall, I want to thank our whole team," Anne said.
"In the last year we have done so much work to create a space, a team and a culture that brings out the best in everyone.
"I am so proud of this achievement for our business and of course, for our entire team who the award wouldn't have been possible without."
The WHS Business of the Year win was further recognition of a business which has displayed a high level of commitment to WHS and has integrated this into their daily activities.
"In addition to the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program, the judges recognised that for Swietelsky, safety goes beyond the standard focus programs and innovative ideas," Anne said.
"It's about building a culture of safety across their team that begins at the top with leadership, all the way to staff working on the ground."