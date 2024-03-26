Newcastle Herald
Why the Knights opted against fighting suspended prop's charge

By Max McKinney
March 26 2024 - 8:00pm
WITH a short turnaround and international travel to deal with after Sunday's clash against the Warriors, the Knights opted to ensure Leo Thompson would be available for their following game - rather than roll the dice at the NRL judiciary and risk losing the prop for both.

