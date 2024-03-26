Why the Knights opted against fighting suspended prop's charge

WITH a short turnaround and international travel to deal with after Sunday's clash against the Warriors, the Knights opted to ensure Leo Thompson would be available for their following game - rather than roll the dice at the NRL judiciary and risk losing the prop for both.
Thompson copped a one-match suspension on Tuesday for the grade-two dangerous contact charge he was hit with after Newcastle's 14-12 win over Melbourne.
The Knights forward made contact with Ryan Papenhuyzen as the Storm fullback was leaping to catch a kick in the 65th minute.
Papenhuyzen was whipped into an airborne rotation before landing heavily on the turf.
Thompson had kept his eyes on the floating ball the entire time and made no attempt to tackle Papenhuyzen, but was still charged.
The New Zealand international was facing a two-match ban if the Knights contested the charge at the judiciary and lost, but with an early-guilty plea will only miss the match against the Warriors in Auckland.
Knights football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that multiple factors had swayed the club's decision for Thompson to cop the one-match ban, but having him available - and fresh - for the next game against St George Illawarra was a key consideration.
The Knights play in Auckland at 6.05pm local time and won't depart New Zealand until Monday.
They then host the Dragons just a few days later at 8pm (AEDT) on Friday.
"We talked a fair bit about trying to get a downgrade," Parr said.
"But they judged that the force was moderate and the risk of injury to the opposing player was moderate.
"We felt to try and get those down to low, whilst we felt there was an argument for that, we didn't think it was probably strong enough to convince us we'd get the result.
"For him to miss both of those games - missing one is bad enough - but missing two is something we weren't willing to risk, really."
Fellow Knights prop Jacob Saifiti, who will now start alongside brother Daniel against the Warriors, said Thompson was shattered to be missing out on playing in his home country.
"I think he already had some tickets lined up for his family and mates," Saifiti said, speaking at a pre-Easter visit to John Hunter Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
"He's going to be sorely missed.
"The work he does off the ball that the untrained eye wouldn't notice, that's really what Leo does best.
"We'll definitely have to pick up that slack."
In a timely boost for the Knights, Jack Hetherington is set to return from injury, while coach Adam O'Brien has promoted Brodie Jones to the bench in favour of back-rower Dylan Lucas who has been named 18th man.
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Enari Tuala
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jack Cogger
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Daniel Saifiti
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange
14. Jayden Brailey
15. Mat Croker
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Jed Cartwright
20. Tom Cant
21. Will Pryce
22. Jackson Hastings
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.