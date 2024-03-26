Swietelsky Rail Australia team rewarded for hard work and safe culture Advertising Feature

Posing with the award for Best Health and Wellbeing (SME), from left to right, Sarah-Jane Dunford, Richard Brown, Anne Modderno, Dean Noonan and Alanna Ball. Picture supplied

Managing director Anne Modderno says Swietelsky Rail Australia success at this year Hunter Safety Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of her team, who go above and beyond to keep everybody safe.



Swietelsky Rail Australia enjoyed a night out at the gala presentation ceremony held March 15 at NEX, winning recognition first for Best Health and Wellbeing (SME) and then taking out the major WHS Business of the Year award.

"The team has worked exceptionally hard this past year to create a culture where our team feel safe, supported and included," Anne said.

"Safety is more than a toolbox talk in the morning, it is more than just being physically safe at work.



"Safety is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, both on the track and off the track.



"And in particular, our safety focus is to provide an approach to prevent accidents and incidents from occurring - both physical and mental."

Swietelsky Rail Australia (SRA) provides specialised track maintenance including Ballast Cleaning, Rail & Civil Maintenance, Resurfacing and Flash Butt Welding.



Based in the Hunter Valley, NSW, the team works up and down the East Coast of Australia, and across the country.

"Our win of the Best Health and Wellbeing (SME) award was due to the strength and clear outcomes from the implementation of the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program within our business," Anne said.

"The program is an ongoing part of our wellbeing focus internally and was implemented as a proactive approach to providing support for our team.



"The CHECK5 Wellbeing Program is all about identifying areas of improvement before they become a problem."

Anne says the award win and implementation of the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program wouldn't have been possible without the assistance of the program's founder, Dean Noonan.

She also paid tribute to HR Manager, Tahnee Sumner who has been essential to successfully implementing the program.



"But overall, I want to thank our whole team," Anne said.



"In the last year we have done so much work to create a space, a team and a culture that brings out the best in everyone.



"I am so proud of this achievement for our business and of course, for our entire team who the award wouldn't have been possible without."

The WHS Business of the Year win was further recognition of a business which has displayed a high level of commitment to WHS and has integrated this into their daily activities.

"In addition to the CHECK5 Wellbeing Program, the judges recognised that for Swietelsky, safety goes beyond the standard focus programs and innovative ideas," Anne said.

