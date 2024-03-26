Emergency crews respond to Newcastle East crash

Authorities were asking motorists to avoid part of Newcastle East on Wednesday morning following a car crash near one end of the city's light rail line.
The single-vehicle incident took place on Scott Street, near the intersection of Pacific Street, just before 6am on March 27.
A witness said the vehicle hit a traffic light at the intersection.
Police were called to the scene while area was being cleared.
It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash, though NSW Ambulance had no reports of anyone needing hospital treatment at the time of publication.
The state's traffic authority was asking people to avoid the area if possible.
It said just before 7am that Scott Street was closed between Pacific Street and Watt Street while emergency crews were at the scene.
ABC Newcastle was reporting some light rail services were being affected.
NSW Police has been contacted for comment.
