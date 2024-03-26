Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Emergency crews respond to Newcastle East crash

March 27 2024 - 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The single vehicle crash on Scott Street on March 27. Picture by Jack O'Toole
The single vehicle crash on Scott Street on March 27. Picture by Jack O'Toole

Authorities were asking motorists to avoid part of Newcastle East on Wednesday morning following a car crash near one end of the city's light rail line.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.