Safety innovators shine bright at 2024 Hunter Safety Awards gala night Advertising Feature

The Swietelsky Rail Australia team after winning WHS Business of the Year Award, with Managing Director, Anne Modderno holding the 24 carat gold trophy. Picture supplied

Swietelsky Rail Australia were the true champions of the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards, taking out Best WHS Health and Wellbeing (SME) as well as being awarded the prestigious 'Gold' Safety Helmet in the WHS Business of the Year category.

The 2024 Awards revealed the outstanding winners across 12 categories, once again putting safety at the forefront in the Hunter region.

Businesses and individuals from across the Hunter were crowned champions for demonstrating positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace.

This year's Hunter Safety Awards took centre stage on Friday, March 15, where over 300 passionate individuals came together to create an atmosphere that was dedicated to championing safety, innovation, and WHS.

Founder of the Awards, Sarah-Jane Dunford expressed how amazing it was to bring together diverse minds and organisations who were all dedicated to shaping the future of work health and safety in the Hunter region.

"At this year's awards we recognised not only achievements, but a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of safety and fostering innovation. The Hunter region is a hub of excellence in safety, and this event serves as a dynamic platform to honour those who lead the charge in redefining standards," Sarah-Jane said. "It wasn't just an award ceremony, it was a testament to the unwavering dedication that is moving us toward a safer, more innovative future."

Now in its eighth year, the Awards recognised businesses and individuals across 12 different categories of health and safety.

Managing Director of Swietelsky Rail Australia, Anne Modderno, couldn't believe they managed to take home not only one, but two awards for their first time as finalists at the Hunter Safety Awards.

"We pride ourselves on creating a workplace that is diverse, as well as an environment where all staff feel safe and supported. So, for that to be recognised on a level like this is incredible," Anne said.

"Being safety-focused is one thing but celebrating it with so many likeminded individuals and other amazing Hunter businesses has just been outstanding and we looking forward to doing it all over again next year."

WHS Champion of the Year for 2024 was Paul Olive, the Safety Manager at PLUS ES. His mantra is 'safety is managing risk through relationships.'

This mantra resonated with judges, as well as the fact his own team nominated him for this honour saying that he is more than a manager, he's a true leader.

"I am honoured to have not only even been nominated for this award, but to win as well is very overwhelming," he said. "Safety truly is a team effort, so this award is for the whole team at PLUS ES who are safety oriented each day they go to work."