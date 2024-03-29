'Fully relax': unwind with a book and Reading Retreats Australia

When Emily Devine of Betty Loves Books isn't selling books, or hosting book clubs or authors' events, she's working hard to curate and create Australia's first reading retreat.
The idea came about last year, when Devine was chatting with her business partner and friend Katie Bleus. They both wanted a holiday. Devine saw a place in England where you could stay in beautiful old-school accommodation to read, relax and talk about books. Some offered author talks as well.
"We really liked the idea of fully relaxing, getting away and just reading," Devine says.
"I was telling her how I went on holiday in between Christmas and New Years to Wollongong. We stayed in a hotel and read, and it was great.
"We were so happy to really relax. We didn't want to go shopping."
Bleus and Devine decided to give the idea a go. Reading Retreats Australia was born under the Betty Loves Books business umbrella.
The pair found a house in the Hunter Valley with sandstone walls, a wrap-around veranda and sweeping views. It has two large rooms upstairs, one on the middle level and one in the basement.
There's a separate cottage as well, and lots of little reading nooks.
Two-night weekend retreats can host up to 10 people. People have the choice to stay in their room and have necessities delivered to them or to move about, have a chat with fellow book lovers and help themselves to food and drinks.
"We want to set it up at the start so that people don't feel uncomfortable," Devine says.
"There's a quiet lounge area - when you're there you can all hang out together and read in silence. It is lovely being able to do that with other people.
"And then all the guests will have access to the fridge, to the morning teas, everything is included."
The property has a spa, a fountain and a pergola over the outdoor dining table. There's plenty of nice spots outside to sit with a book and picnic basket. For the restless readers, there's a walking track.
Earlier this year Betty Loves Books had a trial reading retreat run with their family and friends, bringing along local photographer Lee Illfield. They worked with Sophie Hedges and Chelsea Curwen of Hot Luck Catering.
"They're both great chefs and the food was amazing," Devine says.
"We've partnered with Briar Ridge Wine and Ironbark Hill Brewing for beers. And they're quite close to where we're staying."
Guests are asked to fill out a form prior to attending so that they can get the proper reading prescription. They answer questions about their favourite books, genres and authors and why they like them. Upon arrival everyone receives a welcome gift bag that comes with a bespoke book selection, an annotation kit, a bookmark, handmade small batch tea and more.
It's very important to Bleus and Devine that they don't have too many activities on the weekend so that people actually read.
"Well the point is not to schedule anything," Devine says.
"We're offering to lock up people's phones and there's not great service there."
