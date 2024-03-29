Making all the right moves with ease Advertising Feature

At Doug Kirk Removals, the security and care of their client's items is their top priority.

If you are on the move, Doug Kirk Removals are here to help. They are the leaders in local and interstate removal operations.

A family owned and operated business run by Marion Brown and Doug Kirk, the Mt Vincent-based operation have built an unparalleled reputation based on reliability, simplicity, honesty and care in everything they do.

Whether you are moving to a new home, you need to put goods in storage, or you simply want to transport a single item safely, Doug Kirk Removals can get it done with ease.

Established in 2000 the team at Doug Kirk Removals has moved thousands of items and people's treasured belongings locally and interstate.

Specialising in furniture removal, pre-packing and servicing a range of clients both residential and commercial, as well as having extensive experience with auction houses over many years, they specialise in the handling of antiques and collectables.



Pot plant transportation is also no problem for their staff, who will happily cater to special requests.

With an extensive client database, most of their work is from repeat customers, or recommendation by previous customers, Real Estate Agents and Storage Facilities to name a few.

They do a lot of work for The Anglican diocese, pre-packing and relocating many Ministers around the country. A vast amount of work comes from the various retirement villages and vineyards, as well as solicitors and conveyancer recommendations.

At Doug Kirk Removals, the security and care of their client's items is their top priority. Because of this, they offer a comprehensive pre-packing service where they will ensure that your individual items are wrapped and stowed with the utmost care. Doug Kirk Removals staff supply all the necessary packing tape as well as free boxes for all pre-pack moves. They can also loan boxes for moves if required.

Since operation began in 2000, Doug Kirk Removals has grown from one vehicle to a fleet of eight trucks in various sizes, with some trucks having 60 cubic metre capacities, which is equivalent to a standard 4 bedroom house, as well as false floor systems for improved packing. They also have smaller trucks to cater for smaller moves or single items.

To ensure each and every job is done to the highest standard, each truck in the fleet is equipped with furniture removalist blankets, trollies, ropes and other necessary lifting equipment to complete each job safely, without any breakages or damages. For added peace of mind they have full insurance coverage for every aspect of every move, and will happily provide you with a copy of their Certificates of Coverage if requested.

Doug Kirk Removals make it a focus of their service to understand each client's situation and requirements and are able to accommodate and support them in a respectful manner, as they understand that moving is often a very stressful time.

Doug Kirk Removals offer competitive hourly prices or they can come to your premises and supply you with an on the spot, no obligation, free written quote.

Servicing all areas nationally, excluding Western Australia and Tasmania, they are fully insured and can also arrange storage for you or advise you on your cubic metres as well as the size of the storage bay required, regardless of your move destination.