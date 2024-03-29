Having taken out the award for Health Improvement Services category at the Hunter Region Local Business Awards in 2023, ihear clinics in New Lambton, Toronto, and Umina continue to make a difference in the lives of their local communities.
Audiometrist and Area Manager Kayla McDade said ihear was focused on continuing to provide local, community support while striving to provide the best hearing care for their patients. "Our mission is to serve our patients better than anyone else to lead Australia in better hearing and to help people live better lives.
"At ihear, we partner with our patients to ensure top hearing health, and we accomplish this by using superior listening skills, extraordinary attention to detail, and doing what we promise," she said. "We earn our customer's trust by continuous improvement, integrity, and being an active member of our local communities.
ihear is a hearing services provider with over 32 permanent clinics across Australia, and this service is supported by over 100 visiting locations. The New Lambton clinic was opened in 2016 to provide much-needed, professional hearing services to the local area, and since then Kayla said the team had expanded their services to include Maitland, Salamander Bay, and Tea Gardens. "ihear is committed to the relentless pursuit of better hearing," she said. "We strive to provide the 'human touch' to hearing care and go the extra mile in customer service."
As the highest rated hearing services provider in Australia, boasting a 4.9 star Google rating from over 3,500 google reviews Australia wide, ihear is a leader in their industry. Their high levels of customer service and expert knowledge are well known, but Kayla said keeping up with new technology, such as the Starkey Genesis AI hearing device, was just as important. "These devices are a new technology that delivers superior sound, comfort, and durability," she said. "They are waterproof, have 70 per cent more battery life, and come in styles that are virtually invisible,and people say it's the best hearing device they have ever worn, they don't even know it's on."
The Genesis AI hearing devices are the biggest leap forward ever in hearing technology. It's ihear's most transparent, natural-sounding hearing device yet and it features an all-new processor, all-new sound, and all-new design. The all-new Starkey Neuro Processor features the industry's most advanced processor technology to distinguish words and speech more naturally and significantly reduce the listening effort.
ihear has a range of services and products available for customers including professional and affordable hearing services, complimentary hearing checks, hearing device trials, pensioner and DVA discounts (on behalf of the Australian Government Hearing Services Program), noise protection, and ear wax removal. They also provide the latest hearing technology so that patients with hearing loss can live their lives to the fullest.
For more information about ihear's services and products, or for help you with your hearing needs, call 02 4956 3825 or visit www.ihear.com.au.
When people mention reliability and expertise for local businesses, DJM Electrical is one of the names that always comes up. Based in Newcastle, DJM Electrical offer high-quality electrical workmanship with efficiency, honesty, and reliability. From the installation of solar panels at home through to commercial electrician services, the dedicated team strive to provide a five-star service to residents and businesses across the entire Hunter region.
Owner of DJM Electrical Dak Murley said that they always focused customers needs and making sure the work gets done right the first time. "We complete our projects on time and on budget, and understand that no two customers needs are the same," he said. "We also understand that when making important decisions about electrical upgrades and improvements, speciality lighting, safety and energy savings, the more information you have the better."
With an excellent reputation as quality electricians across the area, DJM Electrical offer a wide range of services including residential, commercial, and industrial, and Dak said there was no job that was too big or too small. "We are fully certified, experienced electricians so you can be sure the work gets done right the first time," he said. "All of our electricians are experienced and fully licensed, making them perfect for any task from switchboard upgrades to commercial maintenance."
Solar Panel Installation and Maintenance
The team provides high quality yet affordable solar panel installation and maintenance, including solar panel inverter replacement. They work with a wide range of brands and can tailor the best solution for your property, with finance options available.
Residential Electrical
If something around your home needs upgrading or repairing, DJM Electrical offer a complete range of residential electrical services from switches, lighting, switchboard upgrades, air conditioning installation to home rewiring and electrical fit-outs for new builds and renovations. They also offer pre-purchase electrical inspections for home buyers.
Best In The Business
The expert electricians can provide you with the information you need to make informed decisions and work alongside you to provide you with the best possible solutions for all of your residential, industrial and commercial electrical needs. Their highly qualified electrical contractors are fully licenced and insured.
To find out how DJM Electrical can help you, call 0401 556 344 or visit www.djmelectricalnsw.com.au.
If you are on the move, Doug Kirk Removals are here to help. They are the leaders in local and interstate removal operations.
A family owned and operated business run by Marion Brown and Doug Kirk, the Mt Vincent-based operation have built an unparalleled reputation based on reliability, simplicity, honesty and care in everything they do.
Whether you are moving to a new home, you need to put goods in storage, or you simply want to transport a single item safely, Doug Kirk Removals can get it done with ease.
Established in 2000 the team at Doug Kirk Removals has moved thousands of items and people's treasured belongings locally and interstate.
Specialising in furniture removal, pre-packing and servicing a range of clients both residential and commercial, as well as having extensive experience with auction houses over many years, they specialise in the handling of antiques and collectables.
Pot plant transportation is also no problem for their staff, who will happily cater to special requests.
With an extensive client database, most of their work is from repeat customers, or recommendation by previous customers, Real Estate Agents and Storage Facilities to name a few.
They do a lot of work for The Anglican diocese, pre-packing and relocating many Ministers around the country. A vast amount of work comes from the various retirement villages and vineyards, as well as solicitors and conveyancer recommendations.
At Doug Kirk Removals, the security and care of their client's items is their top priority. Because of this, they offer a comprehensive pre-packing service where they will ensure that your individual items are wrapped and stowed with the utmost care. Doug Kirk Removals staff supply all the necessary packing tape as well as free boxes for all pre-pack moves. They can also loan boxes for moves if required.
Since operation began in 2000, Doug Kirk Removals has grown from one vehicle to a fleet of eight trucks in various sizes, with some trucks having 60 cubic metre capacities, which is equivalent to a standard 4 bedroom house, as well as false floor systems for improved packing. They also have smaller trucks to cater for smaller moves or single items.
To ensure each and every job is done to the highest standard, each truck in the fleet is equipped with furniture removalist blankets, trollies, ropes and other necessary lifting equipment to complete each job safely, without any breakages or damages. For added peace of mind they have full insurance coverage for every aspect of every move, and will happily provide you with a copy of their Certificates of Coverage if requested.
Doug Kirk Removals make it a focus of their service to understand each client's situation and requirements and are able to accommodate and support them in a respectful manner, as they understand that moving is often a very stressful time.
Doug Kirk Removals offer competitive hourly prices or they can come to your premises and supply you with an on the spot, no obligation, free written quote.
Servicing all areas nationally, excluding Western Australia and Tasmania, they are fully insured and can also arrange storage for you or advise you on your cubic metres as well as the size of the storage bay required, regardless of your move destination.
If you're after a quality, recommended removalist company contact the friendly team at Doug Kirk Removals.
Traditionally, a boiler-making workshop was "a boy's club," a little rough around the edges and not really interested in personal and business growth for the whole team.
BJL Welding & Fabrication are different. They think outside the square and are pushing the boundaries of what a steel fabrication workshop looks like.
"Our philosophy and our values make us stand out from the crowded market of fabricators, making us an industry leader," said BJL's director, Brad Lloyd.
"We believe in mutual respect and being "the best me I can be". Our commitment to education and leadership will enable BJL to be the very best."
BJL is a structural steel and metalwork company servicing the building industry and a wider clientele.
They provide detail drafting, site measure, fabrication, painting, galvanizing and installation of structural steel and metalwork for a variety of clients; from the small home renovator who requires just one post, to the homeowners who want a touch of uniqueness they can't find off the shelf. They have the ability to design specialty items to match their tastes.
BJL also manufacture mining equipment, fabricate domestic and commercial structural steel as well as school infrastructure, items for transport NSW and Parks and Wildlife. Their products include staircases, balustrades, handrails, screens, covered walkways, gates, guard rails, lintels, and whole steel buildings.
"We provide the complete package, streamlining the process for our clients from measure to install," said Mr Lloyd. "Our biggest focus is quality, we continue to work on exceeding our clients expectations."
BJL has had a very successful three years, including awards and expansion.
At the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards, BJL won the Outstanding Building Services Award.
"In 2022, we were over the moon to win this award for a second year in a row," said Mr Lloyd.
"In 2023, we won the Australian Small Business Champion Awards in the Industrial Business category and were finalists at the Hunter Local Business Awards for 2023."
"As an industry leader, BJL believes in putting our clients and team members first.
"We work hard, invest in our team, and ensure that everyone understands that quality is our best asset," Brad said.