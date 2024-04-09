Getting ahead of the future: Hunter, the home of innovation

THE Hunter is no stranger to innovation, but now is a "really exciting time" for the region, which the business community says is becoming known for punching above its weight when it comes to founding and building innovative firms.
"It's really exciting times in our region at the moment, and we're early adopters of some new innovative tech that we've been implementing, or we're trialling to get ahead of things in the future," said Hunter Water's continuous improvement and innovation lead, Andy Olrich.
He said the utility, which is building the Belmont desalination plant at a cost of $530 million, had a long history of innovation, including the design and production of lightweight riser rings, which he says are a cost-effective, safer and more efficient solution to elevate sewer access holes to the appropriate height.
The organisation is one of more than a dozen being profiled as part of the Innovation Ready series, which Hunter Innovation Festival chair Alex Brennan hopes will highlight the region as a powerhouse of innovation.
"We really do punch above our weight when it comes to founding and building innovative businesses with products that can have an impact on a global scale," he said. "Businesses can come here to test and prove a concept, and if it works here, it can work nationally."
Alongside the in-house innovations, Hunter Water has participated in trials collaborating with CSIRO and with the University of Newcastle.
CSIRO's AquaWatch Mission seeks to combine an extensive network of earth observation satellites with ground-based sensors, including two sites within the Grahamstown water supply scheme, along with modelling and advanced analytics to provide close to real-time updates and facilitate improved management of waterways.
With the University of Newcastle and Port Stephens Council, Hunter Water has supported a mapping trial across the Tomaree Peninsula using heat-detection cameras on drones to estimate populations of koala.
