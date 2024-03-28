Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Inside one of Newcastle's ultimate dream homes listed in Redhead

March 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside one of Newcastle's ultimate dream homes listed in Redhead
Inside one of Newcastle's ultimate dream homes listed in Redhead

A luxury home with uninterrupted views across Redhead Beach has hit the market for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.