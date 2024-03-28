Inside one of Newcastle's ultimate dream homes listed in Redhead

A luxury home with uninterrupted views across Redhead Beach has hit the market for the first time.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Redhead home, which has a gym, home cinema and a wine cellar, is drawing strong interest from buyers since hitting the market last week with McKiernan Real Estate.
Take a look inside the spectacular home here.
A sub penthouse overlooking Newcastle beach has sold for a huge sum at auction.
The property on King Street was sold under auction conditions for $4.4 million and set a record as the highest price paid for a three-bedroom apartment in the McCaffrey building in the Royal development.
Read more about the sale here.
At the other end of the scale, a gun barrel cottage in Stockton held by one family and leased to the same tenant for 35 years has a new owner for the first time after selling at auction.
The auction of the two-bedroom house saw the property sell for $898,500 which was nearly $50,000 above reserve.
Read more about the auction here.
A former school building is back on the market in Brunkerville two years after its owners swapped life on the lake for at treechange.
The Old Schoolhouse is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Cain Beckett at Jurds Real Estate with a guide of $2.5 million.
Take a look inside the property here.
A high-profile AFL boss and Sydney businessman has sold off Cardiff's McDonald's restaurant and the new buyer has paid up the whopping price in cash.
Adrian Fonesca, deputy chairman of the Giants AFL team, offloaded the property at auction in Sydney on March 26.
Read how much it sold for here.
A striking house in Stockton has been nominated in the 38th Annual Dulux Colour Awards.
The residential property, known as The Olive Tree House, is one of 83 finalists in the awards which recognises innovative and creative use of colour in the build environment.
Read more about the story behind the architecture here.
Weeks after launching their renovated Merewether home, The Palms, as a short-term holiday rental, former The Block contestants Karstan Smith and Maxine Stokes have had a change of heart.
The property hit the market this week with Wilton Lemke Stewart and is set to go to auction in April.
Read why they chose to sell the home here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.