Architect-designed luxury landmark home opposite beautiful Redhead beach

5 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Imagine a life where you wake up to the sounds of the ocean, check the swell from the comfort of your bed, stroll barefoot across the road for an invigorating ocean swim, surf or walk all before breakfast.
Such an idyllic existence is the reality awaiting you at 51 Steel Street in Redhead.
Here, the proximity to the beach is not just a luxury - it's a way of life.
Designed by architect Geoff Lovie utilising solar passive design principles, this coastal masterpiece promises a lifestyle of timeless luxury and carefree ease.
The functional living spaces are thoughtfully crafted for a family to live, relax and entertain.
Spectacular stretches of coastline and panoramic ocean vistas are on offer from every principal room.
Watch whales migrate and dolphins frolic while living the laid back beach lifestyle.
The tri-level floor plan offers versatility in spades with a private retreat for parents, guest accommodation, a kids' wing, and various living spaces designed for everyone to come together.
The state-of-the-art kitchen, meticulously crafted for an inspired cook who embraces the art of entertaining, serves as the heart of the home.
Seamlessly blending sleek Dekton surfaces with rugged reclaimed wood accents, this kitchen exudes an urban-chic aesthetic while boasting high-end appliances and ample counter space for cooking and recipe planning.
Its design facilitates effortless flow through to the dining room, lounge and outdoor terrace, creating an inviting space for gathering and relaxation.
An outdoor kitchen on the central terrace enclosable with frameless Murano glass walls allows for alfresco dining while enjoying the incredible view all year round.
Whether you're lounging by the pool, enjoying homemade pizza among the veggie gardens, or mesmerised by the endless expanse of the ocean from the beautifully landscaped gardens, this home effortlessly blends indoor comfort with outdoor splendour, creating an enchanting retreat that leaves an everlasting impression.
"The property is already known as a landmark home in Redhead, its long been the dream for many locals to call it home," listing agent Andrew McKiernan from McKiernan Real Estate said.
"The buyer here is someone looking for the ultimate in beachside luxury living, possibly a keen surfer, a nature lover, someone looking for uninterrupted ocean views and beach access.
"This is a one of a kind, unique, luxury home, we promise you have never seen anything like it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.