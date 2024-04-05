Potential and position in this beachside beauty located in magic Merewether

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Move straight in and enjoy an effortless coastal lifestyle in this elegant, low-maintenance home, or capitalise on the potential to create a separate, self-contained studio, perfect for multi-generational or dual living.
A stone's throw to shops, cafes and beaches, this lovingly maintained, freehold residence is set on a level 430sqm block, and is on one of Merewether's most desirable streets.
"I think buyers are likely to be investors or downsizers who want easy access to shops and amenities and be able to enjoy an easy care lifestyle," listing agent Tammy Hawkins from McGrath said. "It's been beautifully maintained and updated throughout with the main bathroom designed to accommodate those with limited ability.
"It's a low-maintenance property with the option to convert the back of the house into a self-contained unit."
The spacious layout has three double bedrooms, the main with robes and a ceiling fan. A large living room flows to the dining area, and a modern kitchen with stone benches and high-end appliances.
An expansive rumpus with an adjoining second bathroom can be easily converted to a separate studio apartment.
High ceilings and large windows allow for sun-drenched interiors.
The stylish, brand-new bathroom is designed for all life stages.
There is also a double carport to the rear and a front car space reinforced for a caravan or boat.
The home is just 650m from Merewether Beach and even less to local cafes/shops.
"It's one of Newcastle's most desirable locations due to proximity to the beach, Merewether Baths, local shops and medical amenities," said Tammy.
