Contemporary elegance awaits in architect-designed townhouse in Whitebridge

1/193 Dudley Road, Whitebridge
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This meticulously crafted townhouse embodies a seamless blend of architectural finesse and modern allure.
Boasting premium fixtures and a sophisticated neutral color palette, every corner of this residence exudes a sense of refined luxury.
As one of only five units, privacy is assured, offering a serene retreat within the heart of a vibrant community.
Nestled just moments away from the bustling Whitebridge Shopping Village and some of Newcastle's most pristine beaches, convenience and leisure converge seamlessly at your doorstep.
Whether you seek a tranquil stroll along the shore or a culinary adventure in the neighborhood's vibrant dining scene, this exclusive townhouse presents an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity.
The property was built-in 2022 and designed by ELK Architecture.
It consists of three bedrooms with 2 living areas and an outdoor courtyard.
Modern and sleek kitchen with stone benchtop with waterfall ends, 4 burner gas cooktop and electric oven, plus ample pantry space.
