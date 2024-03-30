Happy Easter from the Newcastle Herald

PUBLIC holidays offer a good chance to take stock, regardless of your religious affiliations.
It has been no different in the Hunter in the lead-up to Easter, a week in which major announcements have offered to reshape the Hunter's future.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese managed to discuss both during a quick visit to this region on Thursday.
Heading into the Upper Hunter for the $1 billion investment that could have solar panels manufactured on the former Liddell power station site as early as 2026, he turned then to Pokolbin to discuss the "imminent" end of China's punitive wine tariffs.
Both offered industries that have faced their fair share of hardship, in power and wine-making, some reason for optimism on the eve of Good Friday.
Huge seafood hauls ahead of Good Friday also gave Newcastle fishers something to celebrate ahead of an occasion that is sombre for observant Christians until Sunday arrives.
That same sentiment of optimism, perhaps fittingly, came embodied in Anglican bishop of Newcastle Peter Stuart this week.
Dr Stuart spoke to this newspaper ahead of Good Friday of a recent cancer diagnosis and how it had struck he, his family and the broader diocese.
"A couple of things that came out of (the diagnosis) for me already were amazing gratitude for the science," he said. "A couple of years ago, I did Movember to encourage prostate cancer research, never dreaming that I'd be one of the people who so quickly might be on the receiving end of that.
"The reason I'm talking about all of this is to encourage men, especially men over 45, to be getting a regular PSA test and having a conversation with their doctor about it."
Unfortunately, not everyone can expect the best when Easter arrives.
The forecasts indicated that the traditional Easter rain may relent in 2024, perhaps offering safer conditions on the roads. Such a relief would be welcome for both police and a region that has figured too high in the state's road toll too often in recent years despite heavy enforcement and countless warnings.
This year, officers have been proactive in making it clear to Hunter motorists how they can prevent themselves becoming victims of crime amid the break.
A recent spate of alleged drink-driving incidents had officers bracing for a difficult double demerit period.
On the eve of Good Friday Acting inspector for the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command for the Hunter, Glenn Swift, said youth-related car crime was a focus.
"If you're stopping your vehicle even at the service station to get fuel, or your vehicle is unattended, you need to make sure it's locked," he said.
"There are occasions that cars are being stolen while at the bowser at petrol stations because its opportunistic."
The expected traffic delays through Hexham and Heatherbrae arrived as predicted, too.
At least this year they offered drivers a chance to inspect the progress towards the M1 extension that should hopefully make future trips far less frustrating.
There is much to be thankful for in this region, but that does not mean things are perfect the way they are.
Too many are grappling with the cost of living, something that can hit hard when public holidays strike at the availability of services, available shifts and other means of support.
For those who continue to work through this period, we thank you.
The Newcastle Herald will publish the latest news from around the region as normal online and in print throughout.
May all our readers have an enjoyable and safe Easter.
