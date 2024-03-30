Jets show fight to hold out desperate Melbourne City

THERE is still plenty of fight left in the Newcastle Jets.
With the club's future in the balance, the Jets produced a wholehearted effort to hold a desperate Melbourne City to a scoreless draw at AAMI Park On Saturday.
A day after the Jets' women's team beat Adelaide 8-0 to seal a play-off berth, the men showed grit, delivering their best defensive effort of the season.
The star-studded City were fresh from banging in seven goals against Western Sydney, but the Jets refused to submit.
It was the visitor's first clean sheet in nearly four months and just their third for the season.
"I thought it was a great performance," coach Rob Stanton said. "We showed resilience. The last month has been pretty hard on the players and staff and the club.
"We are a young team and the only way to learn is to test yourself against the top teams. City went hard today. We tried to find way though it. We had a couple of little opportunities. I think, in the end, with the work we put in that we deserved a point."
Jets keeper Ryan Scott, after a nervy start, was immense in the second half.
He made an incredible double-save to deny City sharpshooter Jamie Maclaren from point-blank range and Ben Mazzeo in the 2nd minute of extra time.
Then, in the 96th minute, he tipped a Maclaren header over the bar.
In total, Scott made nine saves.
The Jets have until the end of the season to find a new owner or risk folding.
Talks are continuing with a US-based consortium.
The point moved the jets to 20 points, but they remained in 11th spot, a point ahead of Western United with four games remaining.
Stanton made three changes from the 1-0 defeat to Adelaide at home.
Daniel Wilmering, Clayton Taylor and Daniel Stynes came into the XI.
Skipper Brandon O'Neil dropped to the bench, with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos wearing the arm band.
Mark Natta returned from Olyroos duty to startin the heart of the jets defence, but Lucas Mauragis was rested.
New Zealander Dane Ingham also backed up from international duty and started at right back.
City were unchanged from a 7-0 thrashing of Western Sydney.
The home side had 18 days between games, but they were the sharper early.
Steve Ugarkovic crafted the first chance, producing a neat bit of skill in the sixth minute but his left foot volley went wide.
Scott had a couple of nervy moments playing out from the back in the opening quarter hour, which fortunately for the visitors weren't punished.
The home side dominated possession and fired six shots on target, none that troubled Scott.
City defender Nuno Reis, thought he had broken the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.
From a freekick, Tolgay Arslan knocked a diagonal ball to the right. Reis hit a speculator with the outside of his right foot.
The effort lacked venom, but Scott made a hash of his save. Fortunately his bushes were saved by the VAR which ruled Reis was offside.
The Jets made a brighter start to the second half and nearly took the lead in the 48th minute.
Reno Piscopo threaded a ball in behind for Stamatelopoulos. The striker lunged but couldn't get a touch with the net beckoning.
Scott made up for his first-half mistakes with a brilliant save to deny Max Caputo in the 53rd minute.
Stamatelopoulos forced a sharp save from Jamie Young a minute later - the Jets second shot on target.
The game was in need of a goal and both coaches went to the bench.
Maclaren and Terry Antonis were injected for the home side.
Lachy Bayliss was introduced for Taylor for the Jets.
Frustration for both teams nearly boiled over in the 74th minute when Callum Timmins and City winger Leo Natel got in a tangle. Natel received a yellow card, which was his last involvement before he was replaced by Matt Leckie.
Wilmering went close in the 83rd minute with a blistering strike from the edge of the penalty box which Jamie Young did well to palm away for a corner - the Jets' first.
