The projects council plans to bring to life with $119m cash splash

A CASH splash of $119.6 million will see projects like the Hunter Sports Centre expansion and a dramatic transformation of Rathmines Park come to life.
Lake Macquarie council will put the blueprint for projects and programs it plans to undertake in 2024-2025 on public exhibition.
Mayor Kay Fraser said it's a major milestone for the council's contract with the community.
"Council has worked extremely hard to deliver a plan which outlines 128 actions and a $380m budget, including more than $100m in capital works," she said.
"Building on a thriving community is the centrepiece of this plan, which aims to enhance the city's infrastructure, environment, well-being, economy, creativity and accessibility."
Big winners in the capital works program include community and sporting facilities, with $34.7m set aside for projects like an amenities building and car parks at Gateshead's Harold Knight Oval and the first stage of a Belmont Sports Complex masterplan.
The sports spend is closely followed by road resealing, resurfacing and rehabilitation with a $21.9m spend.
The capital works budget is above the council's desired cap of $100m due to the delivery of the Hunter Sports Centre expansion.
As one of the largest councils in the state, Cr Fraser said they have a responsibility to make investments that deliver the greatest benefits to the largest number of people in the community.
"Weighing up the demands and requests of residents and other stakeholders with our available budget and resources is a constant balancing act," she said.
"And that tightrope grows even thinner in times like these when the cost of living increases rapidly.
"The current hip-pocket squeeze affects us all - as individuals, families, businesses and organisations like ours, making it even more important to carefully consider spending and ensure we get the biggest bang for our buck."
The majority of the $380m budget is funded by rates, at $167m.
A new Community Recycling Centre at Belmont North is one of almost 20 actions in the plan designed to help the environment.
Located on Floraville Road, it's set to improve access to drop-off services for common problem waste like batteries, paint, oil, gas bottles and e-waste.
Meanwhile 24 actions support community lifestyle and well-being, which include a new indoor learn-to-swim pool at West Wallsend Swim Centre and the Hunter Sports Centre expansion.
The Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track project is due for completion, making Lake Macquarie home to the Hunter's longest active transport route at 27 kilometres between Adamstown and Murrays Beach.
Cr Fraser said she's also looking forward to a year of innovative, informative and engaging live music, arts and creativity across the city's cultural venues.
"These projects are just a taste of what's to come in Lake Mac over the next 12 months," she said.
"Finally, this is the last Operational Plan that I will present as Lake Macquarie mayor, as I have decided not to stand in September's local government elections for another term at council.
"It has been an absolute honour, pleasure and privilege to serve this community for the past eight years.
"I'm so proud of our beautiful city and I look forward to seeing it thrive for years to come."
The plan is on public exhibition on the council's website along with a full list of projects, with submissions open until April 22.
