Stanton confident on Jets future, calls on game's leaders to stand up and set direction

COACH Rob Stanton remains optimistic about the Newcastle Jets' future but has called on league bosses to "stand up" and set a direction for the game.
The Newcastle Herald understands that talks with consortium FC32, after stalling, have restarted despite a lack of cooperation from Australian Professional League (APL), which operates the competitions.
It is hoped an agreement can be struck within the next week.
The Jets have until the end of the season to finalise a new owner or risk folding.
"Without putting a deadline on it, I am confident," Stanton said after the Jets' nil-all draw with Melbourne City on Saturday night. "I would be surprised and disappointed if it didn't happen.
"I think you can make a mistake by saying it will be done by a certain time. But there are on-going discussions, there are offers in, there is strong communication between all parties.
"These things have to be worked through properly. People have to do due diligence. I wouldn't rush things if I was investing in the club. I know the vision that one of the key bidders has. It is a strong vision. It is in line with what we are doing."
The Herald has been told that FC32 and the current custodians of the Jets - chairman of rivals clubs - had initially agreed to a sale price, but that is under review after APL failed to supply key information and projections.
The APL made half its staff redundant earlier this year and last week had to sign a deal with a new broadcast company after the collapse of Global Advance. The APL has also come under criticism for many of its operating decisions.
"I'm not having a go at anyone but in my opinion the game can be in a lot better state," Stanton said. "There are some people who need to stand up and set the direction on where game should be going. The fans are anxious. Newcastle is a foundation club. I think it would be careless and reckless of the people who run our game to allow this to happen.
"We don't value the history of our game and the people who contributed to it. It's embarrassing some times.
"Letting a foundation club go would not be in the best interests of the game. When something goes, it's gone. It ain't coming back. A lot of our history is gone. I love the game and there are many others like me who are happy to work hard and pass on what we know. Everyone needs to do their bit for the game. Then the game will flourish."
Stanton said the Jets proved they had a "heartbeat" against City and was "proud" of the effort of the players and staff despite the uncertainty surrounding the club..
"For a young group, they have conducted themselves brilliantly," Stanton said. "We knew we had to get on with playing football and doing the right thing by the club, the fans and the members. We showed that we have great character and that it is a great club which has massive potential.
"We focus on things we can control. There has been a lot of noise, but there have also been a lot things that have happened in the background. I'm confident that a solution will be found and an identity for the club will be started again. Then we can move forward. I have a few players signed [for next season]. We just need to sort out the part that settles everyone down."
