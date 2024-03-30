Police appeal for public's help to find missing man Nathan Dargin

POLICE have made a public appeal for help to find a man missing from Newcastle.
Nathan Dargin, 25, was last seen on Beaumont Street at Hamilton on Friday night.
When he did not return and could not be found or contacted, Newcastle City Police District officers were notified and started to make inquiries about his whereabouts.
Police and Mr Dargin's family have concerns for his welfare as he lives with several conditions that require medical treatment.
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 185-190cm tall, thin build with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Hamilton and Newcastle CBD areas.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Dargin or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
