He's a keeper: Scott produces herculean effort asJets draw strength from City stalemate

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton would love a squad full of players like keeper Ryan Scott.
Scott may lack the physical presence of many shotstoppers but boy does he have some fight.
Scott, after a nervy start, produced a herculean effort to ensure the Jets returned with a point from a scoreless draw against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Saturday.
It was the Jets' first clean sheet in three months and fourth for the campaign.
None were more deserving than Scott.
The 184cm gloveman dropped sharply to palm away a Max Caputo volley in regulation time.
That was only an entree.
He made an incredible double-save to deny City sharpshooter Matthew Leckie from point-blank range and Ben Mazzeo in the second minute of injury time.
Then, in the 96th minute, he tipped a Maclaren header over the bar.
Each save brought a fist pump, more exaggerated every time.
In total, Scott made nine saves.
"He is a terrific keeper and terrific guy," Stanton said. "There were a lot of issues previously with chopping and changing of goalkeepers. Since Scotty arrived this season, he has shown the way. Our program now is really consistent. He is setting the standard at training and others are following it. We are seeing good results from our younger keepers because he is a role model at training every day. I'm really happy with him. He has leadership qualities as well."
With the club's future in the balance, the Jets produced their best defensive effort against a star-studded City outfit fresh from banging in seven goals against Western Sydney.
The Jets made 85 per cent of tackles, made 32 clearances and won the majority of duels.
"I thought Dane Ingham and Mark Natta, who came back from international duty, were fabulous as well," Stanton said.
At the other end, left back Daniel Wilmering nearly snatched a late winner with a stinging effort from the edge of the penalty box which Jamie Young dived full stretch to palm away.
The draw was the Jets' ninth of the campaign - second only to Victory with 11 - and moved them to 21 points, two clear of last-placed Western United.
"I thought it was a top performance," Stanton said. "The boys were resilient, showed great character and good progression. "I think we are on the right path. You saw that tonight. Last game against Adelaide was a narrow loss, we had it and bombed it in Perth, Central Coast was a narrow loss ... we have been quite consistent without getting the final result.
"That is our ninth draw. You get judged on wins and losses. I am happy to cop all the pressure. My goal is always to develop players and people. That is my purpose. The winning will be a by-product. I believe in the group. I have to do more, I have to work harder and the wins will come."
