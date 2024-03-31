He's a keeper: Scott produces herculean effort asJets draw strength from City stalemate

"He is a terrific keeper and terrific guy," Stanton said. "There were a lot of issues previously with chopping and changing of goalkeepers. Since Scotty arrived this season, he has shown the way. Our program now is really consistent. He is setting the standard at training and others are following it. We are seeing good results from our younger keepers because he is a role model at training every day. I'm really happy with him. He has leadership qualities as well."