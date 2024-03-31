But whether it is a beer label or a tourist promo wrapped in 'wow', continual reference to Newcastle as Steel City is much more than a nostalgic nod to a joyous imaginary past where everyone had a job and there was none of this social media malarkey. It is a heavy weight carried around the neck of a modern city that continues to reinvent itself beyond the boundaries of defunct steel production, Henny Penny feeds and cult-like worship of rugba league players. There's no steel production, Henny Penny has left the inner-city and the world game football (yes, soccer if you must) is the No.1 choice of ball team sports for male and female participants across all age groups by a country mile.