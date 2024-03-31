Police make public appeal as missing 12-year-old girl sparks concern

A MISSING 12-year-old girl from Newcastle has sparked concern as police appeal to the public for information.
Lily Reynard was last seen when she was dropped off at school on Oakland Street, Glendale about 9am on Thursday.
When she could not be found later that morning, Newcastle City Police District officers were notified and began making inquiries into her whereabouts.
Both police and Lily's family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Lily is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of a slim build, with long brown hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a black 'Caterpillar' hooded jumper, shorts, black and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.
Lily is known to frequent the Newcastle suburbs of Charlestown and Jesmond, Nobby's Beach, Cardiff and Glendale areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Newcastle Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
