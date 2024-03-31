Newcastle Herald
Man knocked over by wave on rock platform airlifted to hospital

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 31 2024 - 3:35pm
A man had to be extracted after he was injured at Moonee on Sunday morning. File picture
A man had to be extracted after he was injured at Moonee on Sunday morning. File picture

A MAN who suffered a leg injury when he was knocked over by a wave on a rock platform has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

