Man knocked over by wave on rock platform airlifted to hospital

A MAN who suffered a leg injury when he was knocked over by a wave on a rock platform has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew was called to the scene at Flat Rocks Point, Moonee, south of Swansea at 9.30am on Easter Sunday.
A 20-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics while they waited for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew to arrive.
The location meant the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team had to be winched down to the area where the man had been hurt to provide further treatment.
Members of the medical team then extracted the man from Flat Rocks Point and took him to John Hunter Hospital to have the injury to his leg treated.
