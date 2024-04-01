Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Arch rivals provide blueprint for Jets' future

By James Gardiner
Updated April 1 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Mauragis takes on a Mariners defender in their clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 2. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lucas Mauragis takes on a Mariners defender in their clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 2. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Central Coast may be arch rivals, but Newcastle coach Rob Stanton reckons the Mariners could provide a blueprint for success once the Jets' ownership is finalised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.