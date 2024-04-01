Arch rivals provide blueprint for Jets' future

THE Central Coast may be arch rivals, but Newcastle coach Rob Stanton reckons the Mariners could provide a blueprint for success once the Jets' ownership is finalised.
The Jets have until the end of the month to complete a takeover or risk folding.
Talks with consortium FC32 are progressing.
The Jets' spirited nil-all draw with Melbourne City on Saturday proved the club had a "heartbeat" and Stanton plans to use the next four games to build a foundation for next season.
Essential to that is a new owner to deliver stability and direction.
"If we can sought out our ownership we regain our identity," Stanton said.
The Mariners were at their lowest ebb five years ago. The club was under-resourced by former owner Mike Charlesworth, who was trying to offload the club.
The struggles flowed onto the field. They collected three straight wooden spoons from 2017-18. In 2018-19 they finished with a meagre 13 points and shipped 70 goals.
"If you look at clubs, they go through stages where they struggle," Stanton said. "The Mariners are a good example. They changed their identity. It has proven to be really successful."
The Mariners' rise began in 2020-21 when, under coach Alen Stajcic, they climbed from last to third.
The progression gained pace once current owner Richard Peil took control in 2022, culminating in with a championship last season.
The Mariners model has a focus on player development and community connection.
Stanton has installed a similar template at the Jets and backed youth over experience.
Although the policy has proved costly at times, Clayton Taylor, Mark Natta, Lachy Bayliss, Daniel Wilmering, Phil Cancar are now established in the A-League. Taylor and Natta have attracted interest from overseas.
"If you are not going to buy a team, you have to build one," Stanton said. "When you sell a player or a player gets attracted to somewhere else, you need to have another ready. They need to understand the environment.
"There are lots of home-grown boys that I have identified. We will also bring in the right ones who have the same culture and same values as the community."
Inexperience has resulted in a lack of consistency. The Jets have dropped 11 points in the final 10 minutes of games. They sit in 11th spot on 21 points, two ahead of last-placed Western United, and host Sydney on Sunday.
"We have had nine draws," Stanton said. "We are really close. I think we are on the right path. We need new owners so we can start a new identity and create a vision for the the club."
