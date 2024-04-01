Passenger dies in quad bike rollover, driver in critical condition

A MAN has died after a quad bike he was a passenger in rolled on a fire trail at Cooranbong.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Crown Land about 7pm on Sunday, after reports a two-seater ATV had crashed.
The 35-year-old passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he could not be saved and died before he could be taken to hospital.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital after the crash in a critical condition.
The current condition of the driver is unknown.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene which has been forensically examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Police are still making inquiries and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
