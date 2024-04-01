Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle's Jemma Pollard finishes on the podium at Stawell Gift

By Craig Kerry
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemma Pollard. Picture Athletics NSW
Jemma Pollard. Picture Athletics NSW

Newcastle's Jemma Pollard will switch focus to cementing her 400m spot in the national team for the world junior titles after finishing third in the Stawell Gift (120m) women's final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.