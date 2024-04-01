Who will score the tries for the Newcastle Knights in 2024?

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident the tries will come.
The obvious question, however, is who will score them.
After Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the Warriors at Mount Smart Stadium, O'Brien's troops find themselves in 15th position on the NRL points table, having posted one win from their first four games.
And while their late-season charge into last year's finals serves as a reminder that it would be premature to panic, it seems safe to assume that Newcastle's attacking statistics will need to improve.
The Knights have 58 points to their name, which is the fewest by any team to have played four games. Their nine-try haul puts them ahead of only Melbourne Storm (eight) and hapless Gold Coast Titans (four), both of whom have played once less.
It's a far cry from last year, when the Knights finished with 626 points over the preliminary rounds - the fourth-most in the competition, and scored 114 tries in the process, more than any rival team.
O'Brien did not sound concerned after Sunday's defeat, taking solace from data that suggested Newcastle outplayed the Warriors in a number of areas.
According to nrl.com, the Knights enjoyed a 51 per cent share of possession, held the ball for almost a minute longer (30 minutes, 14 seconds to 29:22), made more line breaks (five to four), gained more kicking metres (750 to 693), missed fewer tackles (28 to 29) and made less errors (eight to 10).
They completed 37 of 43 sets, the Warriors 37 of 42.
"There's some stuff there that we need to get better at, in particular our attack, but that will come," O'Brien said.
"But there was a lot to like about that performance, with some personnel out."
Newcastle were without Dane Gagai (medical issue) and Kiwi Test prop Leo Thompson (suspension), but perhaps the player they are missing most is chunky winger Greg Marzhew, who faces a month on the sidelines with a fractured wrist.
Marzhew scored 22 times for Newcastle last year, and would own the club record for most tries in a season except that Dominic Young crossed for 25 on the opposite flank. Their combined tally of 47 tries comprised 38.8 per cent of the four-pointers Newcastle scored last season (including finals).
Now Young is plying his trade with Sydney Roosters and Marzhew is sidelined for the immediate future.
In the absence of two of the most effective finishers in the club's history, it is perhaps no surprise that the Knights are struggling to get the ball over the line.
O'Brien nonetheless heaped praise on the reborn Enari Tuala, who gained a team-high 228 attacking metres against the Warriors, and his centre partner Bradman Best, who was not far behind with 198 metres and a try.
"I thought Enari was exceptional, actually," O'Brien said. "He's done a really good job. Bradman had 26 carries ... they peppered our left edge and I thought both of those guys were great."
Skipper Kalyn Ponga, another standout for Newcastle with 169 attacking metres, two line breaks and a try assist, was left ruing missed chances.
"When we got our opportunities, we probably didn't make the most of them," Ponga said.
