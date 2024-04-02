Newcastle Herald
Letters

Black Rock development nothing to cheer

By Letters to the Editors
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
The proposed Black Rock circuit.
While it may be exciting for some to have a world-class motor racing track in our midst ("Start your engines", Herald, 27/3 and "Black Rock circuit for all drivers, says boss", Herald, 1/4), celebration by the Lake Macquarie mayor, council and state MPs is misguided.

