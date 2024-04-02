Glendale TAFE campus gets $2.6 million upgrade

The NSW government has announced $2.6 million in funding to upgrade the Glendale TAFE campus.
The campus will receive improved accessibility with lift replacements, facility upgrades including stormwater replacement, and improved WiFi and new technology for teachers and students.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said TAFE equipped students with industry-aligned skills that employers needed and the institution played an important role in supporting the local economy.
"When students learn their craft or trade using industry-standard equipment, and high-quality digital technology, they are much more likely to graduate with the kind of job-ready skills that employers are looking for," Ms Hornery said.
"This investment ensures our local TAFE NSW campus is equipped to meet the educational and employment needs of the local community."
Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Minister Steve Whan said the government hoped to improve out-of-date teaching equipment, poor WiFi connectivity and neglected classrooms.
"Students and teachers need to have functional classrooms and access to industry-standard equipment," Mr Whan said.
"This continued investment in TAFE NSW facilities will expand learning opportunities in local communities, improve educational outcomes, and support the state's critical skills needs," he said.
The improvements are part of a $300 million state package intended to boost more than 120 TAFE campuses.
