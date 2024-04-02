Flanagan wary of Knights at home as Dragons chase consecutive wins

They had an impressive first-up victory, were belted week two and improved but lost in their third game.
So it's little wonder after their latest result, a 20-12 victory over Manly on Saturday, that St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan is seeking some consistency from his team this week.
The Dragons visit McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night after downing one of the sides tipped to be among the NRL's best in 2024.
While the Sea Eagles might have been poor in Wollongong, the Dragons were solid, especially in defence.
But given how their side has performed over the past 18 months, Dragons fans will hardly be confident of a similar showing this week.
The Dragons haven't won consecutive matches since the end of the 2022 season.
They've gone 28 NRL games without recording back-to-back victories, a run Flanagan is eager to end.
"They're a different beast at home, that's for sure," Flanagan said of the Knights, speaking on SEN radio on Tuesday.
"In front of that crowd, a Friday night, I think they're predicting a little bit of wet weather as well. It will be a tricky one. Any side that has got Kalyn Ponga in it, you've got to be careful.
"So we'll go up there really focused on putting two good performances together.
"We haven't done that so far, and if you're going to do anything in this competition ... you need to put banks of good football together, not just for halves or a game.
"You've got to do it weeks on end, and that's our challenge now."
The Knights, who have fallen to 15th with a 1-3 record, will be hoping to bounce back from a 20-12 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
An under-strength Newcastle easily accounted for the Dragons at Kogarah the last time the two sides met, in round 27 last year, but the 32-12 result was the Dragons' sixth consecutive defeat.
Under Flanagan, St George have been an improved outfit despite their mixed form.
They shocked the Titans 28-4 on the Gold Coast in round one, but were then smashed 38-0 by the Dolphins at Redcliffe. They lost 46-24 to North Queensland at Kogarah in round three despite leading 18-4 early on.
"I thought we were pretty good, really, when an opportunity presented itself, but our completion rate has been poor," Flanagan said of the win over Manly.
"It's put ourselves under pressure.
"Lucky for us our defence was on ... which I thought that was real pleasing.
"A quality footy team with heaps of strike players in there, yeah they might not have been at their best, but we definitely turned them away because they had a lot of football.
"They had, at one stage, 18 tackles on our try-line and couldn't get points.
"It's a good sign."
