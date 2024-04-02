Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Banned Jets keeper to learn play-off fate

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 2 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino is sent off in stoppage time against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground. Picture Getty
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino is sent off in stoppage time against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground. Picture Getty

AMERICAN keeper Izzy Nino's hopes of playing in the Newcastle Jets' A-League women's elimination showdown with Western United will be determined at an appeals hearing on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.