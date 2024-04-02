Driver's windscreen 'shattered' by object hurled from motorbike

VEHICLES across Lake Macquarie have been targeted in a spate of attacks, including one dangerous incident where a motorist had their windscreen shattered while driving.
Lake Macquarie police said they are appealing for information about "a string of incidents where vehicles have been intentionally damaged across southern Lake Macquarie over recent weeks".
Just before midnight on Tuesday March 12, one of the more dangerous incidents occurred. A 41-year-old woman was driving her Toyota Carolla north along Wyee Road when a male person riding an unregistered motorcycle allegedly threw an object at the vehicle, causing the windscreen to shatter.
Police believe the same person is responsible for several similar attempts to damage vehicles between Morisset, Wyee, San Remo and Buff Point.
Police have now released a description of the motorcycle involved. It is possibly a Kawasaki brand bike, with green plastics and a black fuel tank.
Anyone with information that may help identify the male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E96486152.
Alternatively, information can be provided confidentially via Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.