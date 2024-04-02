NPL: Newcastle Olympic expecting Musa Kamara to spark attack

Newcastle Olympic expect Musa Kamara to quickly find his feet and provide a much-needed attacking spark when the NPL men's competition resumes this weekend.
Kamara was a surprise addition against Lambton Jaffas in round five on March 23 when Olympic went down 1-0. The livewire was a key member of Olympic's 2022 campaign, which ended in the second week of finals, but he left in late July that season to join Spanish lower-league side CP Villarrobledo. He later moved to Germany, playing with FSV Schleiz II, and did not play NPL last season.
Olympic co-coach Paul DeVitis said he registered Kamara on the cut-off date for this season and started him against Jaffas despite him having just one week of training with the squad after arriving home on the Monday.
"When I took over at the end of last year I rang him up straight away," DeVitis said.
"I coached him in his first season at Olympic when he was like 16 and we always had a very good rapport.
"I like him, he's a nice kid and [co-coach] Neil [Owens] and I have both coached him two years each.
"He knows exactly how we want to play our football. It was a gamble to start him, but he did well and he will be good for us. He just needed to get that first game out of the way. There's a few news boys he hasn't played with before but he's played with most of them."
Olympic, sixth on seven points, need to lift in front of goals after scoring just four times in five games. They travel to Broadmeadow (15 points) on Sunday.
"He's very versatile. He can play anywhere in the midfield and any of the striker-wing positions as well," he said. "At the moment we obviously need to score more goals, that's been our problem this year. We've been good defensively, but we're just not scoring enough goals."
Olympic conceded a penalty to go down to Jaffas but
"We dominated the ball, they had a few chances early but we had three good chances in the first half and should of scored," he said.
"Then second half they sat back and it made it very hard for us to create. But we were happy with the football we played. It was better than the Maitland game [a 3-0 loss]. We just haven't clicked it all together."
Blake Green is back from holidays after missing two games for Olympic.
