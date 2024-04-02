Man trapped under machinery rushed to hospital with leg injuries

A MAN has been taken to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital after he was trapped under machinery for almost 90 minutes at the Central Coast.
It's understood the man suffered injuries to both of his legs in what is believed to be a workplace incident that occurred at Ainslie Close, Somersby on Tuesday morning.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 10.40am.
Multiple medical crews responded, alongside NSW Police officers and NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters.
Crews on the ground worked to extricate the man in his 30's while they waited for a Careflight helicopter to arrive.
It's understood the Careflight helicopter left the scene about 12.15pm due to incoming wet weather.
The man was taken in a stable condition to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital by ambulance instead.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted SafeWork NSW for comment.
