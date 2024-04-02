Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Man trapped under machinery rushed to hospital with leg injuries

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 2 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was transported by ambulance to a Sydney hospital. File picture
The man was transported by ambulance to a Sydney hospital. File picture

A MAN has been taken to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital after he was trapped under machinery for almost 90 minutes at the Central Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.