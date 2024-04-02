Charlestown amateur does homework for shot at Q-School

Jye Pickin is as ready as he will ever be.
The 22-year-old Charlestown amateur will tee up alongside 66 other hopefuls in the first stage of Q-School at Moonah Links Open Course.
Another 69 players, including seasoned professionals, are playing at the adjacent Moonah Links Legends Course.
Pickin needs to finish in the top 13 players after 54 holes at the Open Course to progress to the second stage.
Stage two, to be held from April 9-13 at Moonah Links Open Course, consists of 72 holes.
At stake is 30 places on the Australasian Tour for the 2024 season and, for Pickin, entry to the professional ranks.
"It will be a challenge. There are a lot of eager minds out there," Pickin said.
"There is a different feel to it. Being my first one, I don't really know what to expect.
"Everyone is vying for the same job.
"It has been on the agenda for a couple of years. To be here now is pretty cool. I'm as ready as I will ever be."
Pickin, who has represented NSW at junior and senior level, won the South Australian Amateur last year. He has travelled to the US for a series of top level tournaments in the past two years.
The aim was to gain as much experience as possible. To be ready for Q-School.
"I came down a few weeks ago and had a few days here to get used to the course," Pickin said. "I hadn't played it before.
"I want to win the thing. At my course there are 70 other guys aiming to do the same thing."
"A big thing around this golf course will be driving the ball well and driving it in the right spot.
"It is a matter of turning up Wednesday and hitting one good shot after another."
Pickin's coach Kahn Pullen, who is also at the helm of the NSW High Performance squad, will be on the bag this week.
"He wanted to get an insight into what a tournament week looks like for me," Pickin said. "He hasn't travelled with me a whole lot.
Pickin finalised preparations with practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday.
"I played the South Australia Classic a couple of weeks ago," Pickin said. "We had our pennant season in Sydney so I have been able to play a lot of golf.
'"Now I'm looking forward to getting out there."
Pickin begin the first round off the 10th hole at 9.30am and is in a group alongside fellow amateur Po-An Chen and Lachlan Tisma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.