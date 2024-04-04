'It's a crisis': the pandemic is over and the mum dogs are being left behind

RUBY, a three-year-old bull Arab mix, was surrendered with her nine puppies in November 2023.
She is still looking for her forever home.
Newcastle Dog Rescue volunteer Melinda Murray has been fostering Ruby and her puppies, which have now been adopted.
Ms Murray said Ruby had birthed a 12 puppy litter previously, which were sold by her owners.
"It always breaks my heart that the pups go and the mum is left behind," she said.
Ruby's owners surrendered her after they realised they could not afford microchipping and de-sexing.
"She is just the most beautiful dog, so loyal and lovely," Ms Murray said.
Newcastle Dog Rescue has been inundated with surrendered dogs over the past six months, some with their babies in tow.
Long-time volunteer Beth Abrahams said they received at least 20 surrender forms a day (sometimes including multiple dogs), and mums with pups at least once a month.
"There are a ridiculous amount of dogs surrendered," Ms Abrahams said, "it's a crisis right now".
She said pounds were often full and some euthanised dogs after seven days.
When it comes to adopting, mum dogs are left as the cuter, tinier puppies go home.
"People have a terrible assumption that there must have been a problem with the mum, that she is a problem dog," Ms Abrahams said.
She said people wanted puppies because they thought it would be a blank slate for training.
"Mum dogs are needing the love and attention for themselves after everything they have been through," she said.
She said people were not de-sexing their dogs with the intention of selling their puppies and making a profit.
But puppies were no longer in demand like they were during the pandemic.
The Hunter's canine population exploded in 2020, with another 37,940 registered dogs calling the region home since the pandemic began.
A Newcastle Herald data analysis of Office of Local Government figures showed Lake Macquarie led the way, accounting for more than a quarter of that puppy population growth on its own.
Compared to March 2020, Newcastle is home to 6258 more dogs than before COVID-19, the Herald reported last year.
It paled in comparison to Lake Macquarie, where another 10,641 registrations pushed its already high number of dogs even further ahead of its neighbours. Lake Macquarie had the state's second highest dog population, with almost 100,000 dogs as of September 2022.
Ms Abrahams said some owners realised they would lose money getting the pups vaccinated and microchipped, and it was not worth keeping pregnant dogs.
She said that, in some cases, owners' circumstances changed and they could no longer afford to care for dogs and their babies.
"There are emotional, financial and social reasons for surrendering dogs," Ms Abrahams said.
Ms Murray said she would struggle to adopt Ruby herself as she had two dogs, one a boisterous one-year-old.
"We haven't found her the perfect home yet, and we want to make her part of somebody's family," she said.
While some have been interested in Ruby, Ms Murray said she needed a home with another dog so she could have a friend.
She said Ruby gave her all to care for her puppies and deserved a loving and caring home.
To find out more about adopting a dog visit Newcastle Dog Rescue.
