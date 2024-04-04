What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Newcastle Writers Festival Various locations, Newcastle.
Newcastle Food Month Various locations. Plate Date deals all month.
Mega Creatures and Mega Creatures Night Safari Day session from 9am, night safari from 5pm, Hunter Valley Gardens. Rides, interactive fossil digs, dinosaur egg hunts, Erth's Roving Baby Dinosaurs and Exo Skeltons, a dragons den, animatronic dinosaurs and insects.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
The Toronto Hub Plant and Garage Sale 9am to noon, 97 The Boulevarde, Toronto.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 2pm, Wallsend Rotunda.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
GEM Market 8.30am to 1.30pm, Kotara High School.
Newcastle Repair Cafe and Seed Swap 9.30am to noon, Lambton Library.
Household Chemical Clean Out 9.30am to 3.30pm, TAFE NSW - Newcastle.
Cessnock Repair Cafe 10am to 12.30pm, Kearsley Community Hall.
Up&Up Beats 2024 10am to 2pm, Hunter Street Mall. Live beats, a DJ, open mic, graffiti wall and more.
SailFest Newcastle Regatta and Australian Yachting Championships Kids Try Sailing (free), 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club. 11.30am, offshore race from the harbour (Queens Wharf Hotel); 2pm, Cock of the Harbour skiff race between Stockton, Horseshoe Beach and Dyke Point.
Native Plant Sale 9am to 1pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae.
Military Memorabilia Display and Open Day 9am to 4pm, Cessnock RSL Sub Branch Hall, 70 Wollombi Road, Cessnock. Also on Sunday.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am, Wallsend Library.
Possum Magic Theatre Workshops 10.30am and noon, Wallsend Library. Ages 5 to 9.
One Act Play Festival 1pm and 4.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre. A theatre competition showcasing short, sharp and original one-act plays.
The Wharf Revue - Pride in Prejudice 2pm and 6.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Ice Hockey Newcastle Northstars vs CBR Brave 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
LIMBO - The Return 5.30pm and 7.30pm, The Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle Pro Wrestling presents Shattered VI 8pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel. 18+ only.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
City of Newcastle Hill to Harbour 8am, Bar Beach to Carrington.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am, Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay.
Introduction to Lampshade Making Workshop 9am to noon, The Station Newcastle.
SailFest Newcastle Regatta and Australian Yachting Championships - Kids Try Sailing 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
Paterson Historic Walk with Dr Cameron Archer AM 1pm, Paterson Court House Museum.
A-League Men Round 23 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC 3pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Pop-Up Italian Wine Tasting 3.30pm, Moa & Co, Carrington, with Saddler's Creek Wines.
LIMBO - The Return 5.30pm, The Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Red Hot Summer Tour ft Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes + The Soul Mates Saturday, 1pm, Roche Estate.
The Void Century, Soy Boy Saturday, 2pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
Gatecreeper (USA) with Kruelty (JPN), World Of Joy, Rails Saturday, 6.30pm, The Newcastle Hotel.
Fist, Howlin' Rats Saturday, 7pm, The Oak Tighes Hill.
Cornfest '24 ft Karl S. Williams Band, Grand Pricks, Good Corn Liquor, Claude Hay and The Kung Foo Mustard Saturday, 7.30pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Celebration Brass ft Waratah Brass Academy Band and Waratah Brass Sunday, 1.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Wester Gallery In The Heart Of Being, by Heidi Lai.
Straitjacket Deciduous Dream, by Patrick Maverty. Butchers Block, by Liam Power.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Sounds, Sights and Textures, by Timeless Textiles fibre artists; musical inspiration by Maureen O'Brien.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Style With Flow.
Newcastle Art Space Hunter Emerging Art Prize.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Gallery Parade, by Michael Bell.
Back to Back Galleries Covered.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
University Gallery Exquisite Cadaver.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Muse: Source of Inspiration. Saturday, 10am and 11am, ARTspace.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition. Saturday, 10am, Digital Fantasy Character Art - digital drawing workshop (ages 12 to 18).
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Touching and Turning. Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight.
