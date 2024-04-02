Ready, set, clean - How to create and keep a clutter-free home

Let's look at five practical tips to help you establish and maintain a clutter-free home. Picture Shutterstock

Maintaining a tidy and clutter-free home can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. However, the benefits of a clean living space are undeniable. Let's look at five practical tips to help you establish and maintain a clutter-free home. You'll discover innovative storage solutions, decluttering strategies and cleaning habits that will transform your living space into a sanctuary of serenity.

1. Embrace minimalism

Embracing minimalism is all about adopting a lifestyle that encourages less clutter and more space for what truly matters. It's about simplifying your surroundings and, by extension, your life. Minimalism does not mean living without but living with less and more intentionally.

The first step in embracing minimalism is to assess what you currently have. Go through each room in your home and take notice of your belongings. As you do this, ask yourself: Do I use this item regularly? Does it bring me joy or serve a purpose? If the answer to these questions is no, it might be time to part ways with the item.

Once you've decluttered, resist the urge to fill the new-found space with more stuff. Instead, appreciate the calm and order that comes with having less. This doesn't mean you can't buy new things, but when you do, ensure they serve a purpose or bring you joy.

Another part of embracing minimalism is being mindful of your consumption habits. Before making a purchase, ask yourself if you really need the item or if you're just attracted to the idea of owning it.

Minimalism also extends to other parts of life, like digital clutter. Regularly decluttering your digital space by deleting unnecessary files, organising your emails and unfollowing social media accounts that no longer serve you can help maintain a minimalist lifestyle.

2. Invest in smart storage solutions

Investing in smart storage solutions is one of the most effective ways to keep clutter at bay and maintain a clean, organised home. The idea behind smart storage is to maximise available space while keeping your belongings neatly stored and easily accessible.

Cabinets are versatile and practical storage solutions. Cabinets come in various sizes, styles and designs, making them suitable for virtually any room in your home. They offer ample storage space while occupying minimal room, making them particularly useful for small or cramped spaces.

Kitchen cabinets

For instance, in your kitchen, cabinets can store everything from dishes and cookware to pantry items and cleaning supplies. You can make your kitchen more organised and efficient by categorising items and assigning them to specific cabinets. A cabinet for cookware can keep your pots and pans neatly stacked and easy to reach, while a separate cabinet for pantry items can help keep your food items organised and prevent them from getting lost or forgotten.

Bathroom cabinets

Similarly, cabinets in your bathroom can be used to store toiletries, towels and other essentials. A cabinet under the sink can house cleaning supplies, while a wall-mounted cabinet can hold toiletries and cosmetics.

The all-around cabinets

Cabinets can also be used in living rooms, bedrooms and home offices to store books, documents and other items. With their doors closed, cabinets present a neat, streamlined appearance, helping to maintain a clean, clutter-free environment.

Storage, storage and more storage

In addition to traditional storage options such as cabinets, several innovative solutions can help you maximise the available space in your home. These alternatives can be particularly useful in homes with limited space or for those looking to declutter and organise their living areas more efficiently.

Under-bed storage boxes: These are an excellent way to utilise the often-neglected space beneath your bed. Under-bed storage boxes can be used to store out-of-season clothing, extra bedding, shoes or even children's toys. Opt for boxes with wheels for easy access, and consider clear containers or ones with labelled tops to quickly identify the contents without needing to pull everything out. This solution not only helps in reducing clutter but also protects your items from dust.

Over-the-door organisers: Over-the-door organisers are perfect for making use of the vertical space behind doors. These organisers come in various designs and sizes, suitable for storing shoes, accessories, beauty products or cleaning supplies. They are particularly beneficial in bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens where space is at a premium. By using these organisers, you can keep everyday items within reach without taking up valuable shelf or drawer space.

Storage ottomans: A multifunctional piece, storage ottomans provide not just a comfortable footrest or additional seating but also a hidden storage solution. They can be used to store blankets, magazines, board games or children's toys. Available in various sizes, styles and finishes, storage ottomans can complement your existing décor while providing extra space to stow away belongings, making them ideal for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways.

3. Develop a regular cleaning routine

Developing a regular cleaning routine is a vital step towards maintaining a clutter-free home. Here are some tips to help you establish an effective cleaning schedule:

Break It down : Instead of tackling all cleaning tasks at once, break them down into manageable daily chores. This approach can prevent tasks from accumulating and becoming overwhelming. For example, you could dedicate Mondays to laundry, Tuesdays to dusting and so on.

Set a specific time : Dedicate a specific time each day for cleaning tasks. It could be first thing in the morning, during the afternoon or in the evening after work. Consistency is key to developing a habit, so try to stick to your chosen time as much as possible.

Use a cleaning checklist : A cleaning checklist can help ensure you don't forget any tasks. It can also provide a sense of satisfaction as you tick off completed chores. You can create a weekly or monthly checklist, depending on your needs.

Prioritise tasks : Not all cleaning tasks need to be done daily. Some chores, like washing windows or deep-cleaning the oven, can be done monthly or even seasonally. Prioritise your tasks based on their urgency and frequency.

Use efficient tools and supplies : Invest in good cleaning tools and supplies. They can make your cleaning tasks easier and more efficient. For instance, a microfiber mop can quickly clean floors without leaving streaks, and a handheld vacuum can easily clean hard-to-reach areas.

Reward yourself: After a day of cleaning, reward yourself with some relaxation time, your favourite treat or an episode of your favourite show. This can help motivate you to stick to your cleaning routine.

4. Organising and labelling

Organising and labelling your belongings is a simple yet highly effective strategy for maintaining a clutter-free home. It not only makes your space look neat and tidy, but it also saves you time and frustration when you're searching for specific items. Here's how to incorporate this strategy into your home organisation routine:

Group similar items

The first step in organising is to group similar items together. This could mean grouping books, kitchen utensils, toiletries or clothing items. By doing so, you create a 'home' for every item, which makes it easier to find what you need and prevents items from being scattered around the house.

Use storage containers

Once your items are grouped, store them in boxes, bins or baskets. Choose storage containers that are the right size for the items they will hold. For instance, use large bins for bulky items like blankets and small containers for items like jewellery or craft supplies.

Label everything

This is where the magic happens. Labelling your storage containers not only gives your organising system a polished, professional look, but it also makes it incredibly easy to find what you need. You can use a label maker or simply write on masking tape with a marker. Be as specific as possible with your labels. For example, instead of labelling a box in your office 'Supplies', label it 'Pens and pencils' or 'Notebooks and paper'.

Maintain your system

Once you've organised and labelled everything, it's important to maintain the system. Make it a habit to return items to their designated spots after using them. If you find that your system isn't working as well as you'd like, don't be afraid to tweak it until it does.

5. Make it a family/roommate affair

Involving your family or roommates in the quest for a clutter-free home is not just practical, but it's also a great way to spend quality time together and instil good habits.

Create a team environment

Explain to your family or roommates why it's nice to keep the home clean and clutter-free. Highlight the benefits such as a more pleasant living environment, less time spent cleaning and more time for fun activities. This can help everyone understand the value of their contribution and create a sense of shared responsibility.

Assign specific tasks: Based on age and ability, assign specific tasks to each family member. Younger children can pick up toys, while older ones can help dust or vacuum. This not only shares the workload but also gives everyone a role in maintaining a tidy home.

Make it fun: Turn cleaning tasks into games to make the process more enjoyable for younger children. For instance, see who can pick up the most toys in a minute or who can make their bed the fastest. You could also play music while you clean to make the activity more enjoyable.

Schedule regular clean-ups: Set aside a specific weekly time for a family/roommate clean-up. This could be a Saturday morning or a weekday evening. Make it an appointment in everyone's schedule.

Here are a few more tips for keeping your home clutter-free

In addition to embracing minimalism, investing in smart storage solutions, developing a regular cleaning routine or organising and labelling, there are several other strategies you can employ to maintain a clutter-free home.

One-in, one-out rule

The one-in, one-out rule is a simple method for maintaining a balanced quantity of items in your home. When you purchase a new item, whether a piece of clothing, a kitchen gadget or a book, you must choose an old item to remove. This ensures that your possessions don't accumulate over time, reducing clutter likelihood. It also encourages mindful purchasing, as you'll need to consider whether you're willing to part with an existing item to make room for a new one.

Use vertical space

If your home lacks floor space, look upwards. Walls offer a wealth of storage possibilities. Install shelves to display books, ornaments or other small items. Hooks can hold coats, bags or jewellery, and hanging baskets are perfect for storing items like scarves, hats or fruits and vegetables in the kitchen. Using vertical space is an efficient way to maximise storage without encroaching on your living area.

Digitise documents

Paper clutter can quickly get out of control. However, in our digital era, there's no need to keep physical copies of most documents. Scan important papers like bills, contracts and receipts and store them digitally. This not only reduces clutter but also makes it easier to organise and retrieve documents when needed. Remember to back up your digital files to prevent loss.

Regularly donate or sell unwanted items

Regularly assess your belongings and identify items you no longer need or use. Donating these items to charity or selling them online can help keep your home clutter-free. Plus, it ensures that these items are used and appreciated instead of gathering dust in your home.

Avoid impulse purchases: Impulse purchases are often the root cause of clutter. Before buying an item on a whim, take a moment to consider whether you truly need it and if you have a suitable place to store it. This pause can prevent unnecessary purchases and keep your home free from clutter.

Begin your decluttering journey today