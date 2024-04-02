Pedestrian hit by car rushed to hospital with head injuries

A WOMAN in her 60's has been rushed to John Hunter Hospital after she was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway at Belmont.
NSW Ambulance crews were called to the scene around 4pm on Tuesday on reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle near the Belmont shops at George Street.
The woman was treated at the scene for a head injury before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.
According to a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman, the driver of the vehicle is not believed to have suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.
She was unable to provide a report on the condition of the pedestrian.
It's understood traffic was affected in both directions but the scene has since been cleared according to Live Traffic NSW.
The Newcastle Herald contacted Lake Macquarie Police District for comment.
