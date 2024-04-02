Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Pedestrian hit by car rushed to hospital with head injuries

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 2 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has been taken to John Hunter Hospital after she was struck by a car. File picture
A woman has been taken to John Hunter Hospital after she was struck by a car. File picture

A WOMAN in her 60's has been rushed to John Hunter Hospital after she was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway at Belmont.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.