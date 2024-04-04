TOOHEY'S NEWS: Kalyn Ponga no longer top dog on pay scale

He is among the elite players in the game, the reigning Dally M medalist and arguably the biggest promotional drawcard in the NRL when it comes to putting bums on seats.
But Kalyn Ponga's quest to try to help turn the Newcastle Knights into a premiership powerhouse has seen him relinquish one title this season: He is no longer the game's highest paid player.
After earning $1.4 million to top the list last year, the Knights skipper will actually take home about $200,000 less this season because of the way his rich five-year deal has been structured.
That puts him behind the likes of Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary and Melbourne Storm linchpin Cameron Munster [both $1.3m] in the earning stakes.
He is now on level terms with players such as Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Payne Haas, Mitchell Moses and Daly Cherry-Evans on about $1.2 million.
It's understood Ponga agreed to structure his deal this way to give the Knights more breathing space in the salary cap this season. But the overall value of his contract remains the same. He will recoup the money over the final three years with suggestions he'll be on more than $1.5 million by the time it finishes in 2027.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien can't be accused of sitting on his hands and simply hoping his side's misfiring attack will magically click into gear against St George Illawarra tomorrow night at home.
Sticking largely to the same team that showed plenty of resilience despite the defeat against the Warriors would have been the easy option coming into the Dragons game, given the short turnaround following the Auckland trip. But three losses in four games doesn't leave much room for a patient approach to team selection.
So the coach has opted to go with his third different halves pairing in the space of a month in Jackson Hastings and Jack Cogger and has promoted first-string hooker Jayden Brailey to the starting side despite him only playing 40 minutes off the bench in the past 12 months. O'Brien is counting on the changes shaking up his squad..
The instructions to Hastings and Cogger should be straight-forward enough. Play fast and direct, and kick high and long. Brailey's slick service should give both more time.
As for the forward pack, their lack of go-forward and slow ruck speed has been a big factor in the slow start. Every member of the pack should be on notice now.
Dylan Lucas's strong performance as Dane Gagai's replacement in the centres against the Warriors would have given coach Adam O'Brien food for thought when picking the team for the Dragons clash.
Lucas is 18th man but it wouldn't surprise to see him in the starting line-up as a late inclusion at the expense of winger Tom Jenkins, who has struggled under the high ball and battled to make an impression carrying the football. Jenkins is sure to be targeted by the Dragons if he does hold his place. Lucas and Gagai could potentially share the centre/wing positions if there's a change.
There's been little talk of it but rest assured the Knights are finally in the throes of re-establishing a genuine presence on the junior development front in catchment areas outside Newcastle.
And it's not before time.
Part of the reason why the club has had such a barren run in the NRL over the past two decades is due to their neglect of the juniors, not only locally but in the Upper Hunter and Mid North Coast. With the Knights asleep at the wheel, it allowed the Bulldogs to infiltrate both those areas.
Over the past 12 months, Knights head of football Peter Parr and pathways boss Michael Dobson have put a strategic plan together and with owners Wests Group opening the purse strings, the Knights are quietly beginning to win back favour in those areas.The start of that renewed push has been opening an academy in Muswellbrook and there are plans to do the same on the Mid North and Central coasts.
It may have been to no avail on the scoreboard but skipper Kalyn Ponga could not have done any more to get his side over the line against the Warriors in Auckland last weekend. He just edges out ultra-consistent Enari Tuala for the major points in Baz's Best player of the year competition with Tyson Frizell again featuring.
Rd 4 - Knights v Warriors: 3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Enari Tuala 1 Tyson Frizell
Progress points: 5 Dane Gagai 4 Ponga, Frizell 3 Adam Elliott 2 Leo Thompson, Tuala, Greg Marzhew 1 Kai Pearce-Paul.
