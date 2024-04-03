Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPLW talking points: Adamstown goalkeeper returns, League Cup continues

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon will be back in action this weekend after missing games through concussion then her wedding and honeymoon. Picture by Marina Neil
Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon will be back in action this weekend after missing games through concussion then her wedding and honeymoon. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Martin Slade is keeping Adamstown's 7-0 Northern NSW Women's League Cup win over struggling Mid Coast in "perspective" but hopes Rosebud can keep building with another strong result against Warners Bay in NPLW on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.