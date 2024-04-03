NPLW talking points: Adamstown goalkeeper returns, League Cup continues

Coach Martin Slade is keeping Adamstown's 7-0 Northern NSW Women's League Cup win over struggling Mid Coast in "perspective" but hopes Rosebud can keep building with another strong result against Warners Bay in NPLW on Sunday.
Adamstown booked progression to the semi-finals of the knock-out League Cup with the seven-goal rout in Taree on Good Friday, which came after a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory against New Lambton in NPLW round five.
They can consolidate fifth position with another three points against seventh-placed Warners Bay at John Street Oval in round six this weekend.
"You've got to beat the teams around you and we know the three teams that will be fighting for fifth spot will be us, New Lambton and Warners Bay," Slade said.
"Our performances have gotten better. It was a slow start on paper looking at results, but the performances in patches were good in the first couple of games.
"Now, we're at the point where the players have all bought in. We've got a good system, got a good style. Everybody knows their roles and beating New Lambton, when we went down to 10 players, was a massive tick.
"Then to go away and do it with the younger ones [in League Cup] is not only a boost for the first team but a boost for the club. We brought in five players who play under 17s and they played really well."
Goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon will be back in action against the Panthers after missing games through concussion then her wedding and honeymoon.
Adamstown's shot-stopping stocks were stretched in Sneddon's absence with Janali Haynes red-carded early in the clash with New Lambton then subsequently suspended for one match.
Slade praised the efforts of field player Tanya Jones, who played in goals in Taree and for around 70 minutes against the Eagles and recorded clean sheets in both outings.
The weather forecast for the weekend's fixtures does not look good, but should games go ahead Warners Bay will back up after hosting Charlestown in League Cup on Thursday night (8pm).
The Panthers have sustained a huge blow with attacking midfielder and key signing Indianna Asimus facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.
Azzurri will be without Kirstyn Pearce for the League Cup clash after breaking her nose in their 2-0 win over Newcastle Olympic in NPLW round five. But coach Heath Whyte expects the experienced centre-back's injury lay-off to only be short term.
Maitland and Broadmeadow are also through to the League Cup semi-finals, which are set to be played between April 15 and 19.
The Magpies overpowered defending champions Olympic 6-0 while Magic beat New Lambton 5-2 in Cup matches last week.
Broadmeadow coach Nima Nikfarjam is reading nothing into Newcastle Olympic's poor run of results as they prepare to face off in an NPLW grand final rematch at Magic Park on Friday night (8pm).
Fourth-placed Olympic have lost their past three outings, including the League Cup fixture, while Magic are unbeaten competition leaders in NPLW.
"They're one of the teams who can win this competition and if you are not switched on for the whole 90 minutes they can hurt you," Nikfarjam said.
"It took us a while to get where we wanted to be and are consistent at the moment. From now on we have to maintain it and get better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.