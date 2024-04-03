Accused Good Friday killer charged over earlier break-in, kissing woman on face

A YOUNG man accused of murdering Eddie Lemalama at Windale on Good Friday is also accused of breaking into a woman's home and kissing her on the face earlier that morning.
Jacob Bell, 21, who was living in a motel on the Pacific Highway at Belmont South before his arrest, did not appear in court on Wednesday charged with murder, two counts of aggravated break and enter and sexually touching a person without consent.
He has not entered any pleas and his matter was adjourned until May so detectives could put together a brief of evidence.
According to court documents, Mr Bell is accused of breaking into a woman's home in Sturt Street, Windale between 6am and 7.30am on Good Friday.
While inside he is alleged to have stolen something, intimidated the woman and kissed her on the face.
About nine hours later, Mr Bell is accused of knocking on the door of a home at Kankool Way and then stabbing 40-year-old Mr Lemalama in the chest when he answered.
Police said there had been an earlier verbal altercation before the stabbing and the two men were known to each other.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30pm and arrived to find witnesses had already driven Mr Lemalama to Belmont Hospital.
He was transferred to John Hunter Hospital for surgery, but died.
He was taken to Belmont police station, charged with murder and the earlier break-in and refused bail.
