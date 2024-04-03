Newcastle Herald
Accused Good Friday killer charged over earlier break-in, kissing woman on face

By Sam Rigney
April 3 2024 - 1:30pm
The alleged stabbing happened at Kankool Way, Windale.
A YOUNG man accused of murdering Eddie Lemalama at Windale on Good Friday is also accused of breaking into a woman's home and kissing her on the face earlier that morning.

