Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hayne's lawyers fight to overturn rape conviction

By Duncan Murray
Updated April 3 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne is fighting to overturn his conviction for sexual assault. (Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)
Jarryd Hayne is fighting to overturn his conviction for sexual assault. (Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is hoping to overturn a conviction for raping a woman on the night of the 2018 grand final as a second appeal gets under way in the NSW Supreme Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.