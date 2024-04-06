Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Strut & Fret brings the fun, and Newcastle audiences gobble it up

By Jim Kellar
April 7 2024 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a moment about 30 minutes into Limbo The Return when a solo acrobat dressed in a white shirt and black pants begins to ascend a pole. He's so fleet-footed, it looks at times like he is floating on air, moving in slow motion. We can see he's not tethered or tied down at any point, as he gracefully moves up and down the 10-metre pole strung from the roof of the Spiegeltent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.