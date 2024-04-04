House flip project snapped up in three days in Mayfield East

A house flip project in Mayfield East has been snapped up after spending three days on the market.
The property sold for $1.06 million when a buyer placed an offer after the first open-house inspection of the project which was created by two full-time renovators.
Home values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are on the rise again.
CoreLogic's House Value Index (HVI) recorded growth of 0.9 per cent in March following a rise of 0.7 per cent in February and 0.3 per cent in January, up 1.8 per cent over the last quarter.
Hamilton North is the latest suburb to achieve a record sale.
Following a handful of suburb record sales already this year, a five-bedroom house at 32 Gow Street set a benchmark after selling for $1.71 million this week.
The result topped the previous residential record of $1.5 million set last year with the sale of a four-bedroom house at 42 Boreas Road.
A property that was once the site of an old movie theatre is for sale in Cardiff.
The block includes an empty shopfront with one-bedroom house unit and a separate heritage-listed building previously known as the Southern Cross Pictures in the 1920s.
The weatherboard cinema building is no longer standing but the original ticket office level remains.
The 27-year-old Brooklyn Nets player, who was born in Melbourne and raised in Newcastle, has listed the modern farmhouse in Los Angeles with a price reduction after failing to find a buyer since launching it to the market in 2022.
Do you love a retro home?
From pink bathrooms to 1950s kitchens, we found six untouched gems listed for sale across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Newcastle's newest office space development Swift On Hunter is edging closer to its September completion date and celebrated its topping-out milestone at a rooftop ceremony on Wednesday.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
