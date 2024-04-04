Newcastle Herald
Letters

Dangerous content a growing menace

By Letters to the Editor
April 5 2024 - 4:00am
Once again we have reports of dangerous and illegal activity performed purely for the purpose of posting a video on social media. This only encourages others to copy it.

