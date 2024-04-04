Bystanders rescue trapped man after multi-car crash on New England Highway

Bystanders have had to free a man from the wreckage of a crash that involved four vehicles on the New England Highway at Greta on Thursday evening, April 4.
Paramedics, who were called to reports of a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people just before 6pm, said witnesses had managed to free the man, aged in his 40s, from the car before they arrived.
Paramedics assessed three other women, aged in their 20s, 30s and 60s, but a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said noone required hospital treatment.
Police said four cars had collided on West Street in a pile-up that delayed traffic in both directions for about half an hour as firefighters arrived to help clear the scene.
It was the second crash to occur on the New England Highway on a wet and dreary Thursday as forecasters expected a torrent of rain overnight.
The New England Highway remained closed in both directions at Wingen Thursday night after a crash between an SUV and two trucks earlier in the day that left four people injured, one of whom - a man in his 60s - was said to be in a critical condition in John Hunter Hospital.
His female passenger - also aged in her 60s - was taken by ambulance to the same hospital in a stable condition.
