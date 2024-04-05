Take note: cashless hard-sell a dodgy deal

This call for a reduction in the voting age should be partnered with the proposal that the right to vote expires at the age of 75 or 80. This would allow society to avoid situations such as Brexit, where an overwhelming majority of older voters succeeded in passing a proposal that was inimical to the interests of the younger population and future generations. There are many examples of the aged population mistreating the younger sections of society with, the most egregious example being the conscription of 20-year-olds to fight in a foreign war, even though they were not then entitled to vote until 21.