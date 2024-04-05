Newcastle Herald
Take note: cashless hard-sell a dodgy deal

By Letters to the Editor
April 6 2024 - 4:00am
Maureen O'Sullivan Davidson ("What ditching cash could cost us", Letters, 25/3) is spot on. Cash is legal tender and can only be refused if purchasers are informed before a sale that cash is not acceptable.

